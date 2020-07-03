Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Angela Smith
SMITH Angela Maureen Passed peacefully away on 23rd June 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 91 years, of Matlock.
Beloved wife of the late Harry and much loved mum of Grenville. Due to current guidelines a private family funeral will take place. At a later date a Service of Thanksgiving will be held.
Donations are being invited for Guide Dogs for the Blind and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 3, 2020
