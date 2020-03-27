Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Ann Fletcher Notice
FLETCHER Ann On 17th March 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 80 years of Darley Dale. Much loved mum of Lorraine and Catherine and grandmother
of Thomas and Lewis.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral service will take place. At a later date a service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Helen's Church, Darley Dale. Donations are
being invited for Lymphoma Action
and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020
