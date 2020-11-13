Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Anne Hawkins Notice
HAWKINS Anne
(Late of Two Dales) Passed peacefully away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital
on Thursday 22nd October 2020
aged 81 years.
A family lady, she will be deeply
missed by everyone.
Due to the current guidelines,
this will be a private funeral service
to be held on Friday 13th November 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Anne for Versus Arthritis.
All Enquiries c/o
Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 13, 2020
