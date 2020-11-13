|
|
|
HAWKINS Anne
(Late of Two Dales) Passed peacefully away at
Chesterfield Royal Hospital
on Thursday 22nd October 2020
aged 81 years.
A family lady, she will be deeply
missed by everyone.
Due to the current guidelines,
this will be a private funeral service
to be held on Friday 13th November 2020 at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please
but donations in memory of Anne for Versus Arthritis.
All Enquiries c/o
Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 13, 2020