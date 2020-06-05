|
Chadbourne Anthony
'Tony' On 18th May 2020, Tony,
of Wirksworth passed away peacefully at Derby Royal Hospital,
aged 74 years.
Beloved husband of Ruth, loving dad of Paul & Nick, a dear father in law of
Kat & Rachel and a dearly loved grandad of Elleanor, Neve & Mia.
He will be greatly missed by
all his family and friends.
A private funeral has taken place
and donations for The Derbyshire Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance may be sent to
R & K Jepson, Middleton House, Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE44FB
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 5, 2020