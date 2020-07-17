|
|
|
OLLIVANT Anthony
"TONY" Peacefully at his home on
8th July 2020, surrounded by his loving family, aged 83 years, of Matlock. Beloved husband of Janet, much loved dad of Linda and Louise, grandad of Victoria, Ben, Jessica and Thomas and a dear father in law.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in memory of Tony are being received for Ashgate Hospice and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on July 17, 2020