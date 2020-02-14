|
|
|
Ashman Arthur Of Crich,
passed away peacefully
at The Royal Hospital Chesterfield on February 2nd 2020, aged 76 years.
Beloved partner of Lindy, much loved dad of Simon and Lisa, dearly loved grandad of Thomas, a loving brother of Jennie and a good friend of many.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church Crich on Wednesday February 19th
at 1.00pm followed by burial
at Crich Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations
in lieu, if desired, made payable to
The British Heart Foundation
can be sent to Joseph Allen and Sons, 17 Field Lane, Belper.
Tel 01773827049.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020