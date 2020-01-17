|
|
|
WILLIAMS Audrey Elizabeth Of Matlock, passed peacefully away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 7th January 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Gordon
and a much loved mother and gran.
Funeral service and committal to be held at All Saint's Church, Matlock Bank on Wednesday 29th January at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being invited for
The Samaritans and Age UK
and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020