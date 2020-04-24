Home

(Mrs) It is with great sadness that we say Beryl Gladwin, born 29 December 1935, passed away in Lincoln Hospital on 24 March 2020.

Beryl, aged 84 years,
leaves behind her much loved,
husband Derek and two children,
Alison and Simon, their partners
Andrew and Christine, sister Marilyn,
2 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 8 nephews and nieces.

Beryl lived in Chesterfield, Winster, Elton and Darley Dale in Derbyshire before moving to Lincoln.
She worked for many years at
Whitworth Hospital and helped Derek
to run the village shop and post office
in Elton for 13 years.

Due to current circumstances
a private family funeral will be held in
Lincoln, today, April 23rd with
a memorial to be held at a later date.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020
