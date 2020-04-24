|
KEMPSTER Betty
(née Torr) Born 3/1/1926,
passed away peacefully at home on the 14th April 2020.
A truly beloved mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
Betty was an inspiration and
mentor to all who knew her.
Her funeral will be held
on Friday 1st May.
A memorial service that
celebrates the full and special life of Betty will be held later in the year.
Enquiries to
R & K Jepson Funeral Directors,
of Wirksworth (01629 822113).
Please make any charitable
donations to Barnardo's
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020