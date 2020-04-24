Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Kempster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Kempster

Notice Condolences

Betty Kempster Notice
KEMPSTER Betty
(née Torr) Born 3/1/1926,
passed away peacefully at home on the 14th April 2020.
A truly beloved mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
Betty was an inspiration and
mentor to all who knew her.
Her funeral will be held
on Friday 1st May.
A memorial service that
celebrates the full and special life of Betty will be held later in the year.
Enquiries to
R & K Jepson Funeral Directors,
of Wirksworth (01629 822113).
Please make any charitable
donations to Barnardo's
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -