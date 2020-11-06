|
|
|
BARNSLEY (HEATH)
Blanche Winifred Formerly of Winster,
Passed away peacefully at
Ivonbrook Nursing Home on
Sunday 25th October 2020
aged 96 years.
A devoted wife and loving mother,
grand-mother and great-grandmother.
First and foremost a family lady,
she will be deeply missed by
all who knew her.
Funeral service to be held on
Monday 16th November 2020
at 11am, followed by cremation.
Those unable to attend the funeral service due to the current restrictions are invited to gather on Porteous Close, Two Dales at 10.45am to pay their respects as the hearse passes by.
Family flowers only please, but donations in memory of
Winifred are invited for
Cancer Research UK
c/o Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock
DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 6, 2020