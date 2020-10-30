|
|
|
Brewell Brenda Ann Died on 5th October 2020
at the Royal Derby Hospital,
aged 83, of Cromford.
Wife of the late Barrie Spencer
and Desmond Brewell.
Loving Mum of Neil and Nigel, cherished Nanna, sister-in-law, Aunt and friend.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral service will take place.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for The Stroke Association
and may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth. DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 30, 2020