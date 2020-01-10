Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
MARSDEN Brenda Passed peacefully away on 27th December 2019 at The Whitworth Hospital, aged 83, of Matlock.
Beloved wife of the late Peter, loving Mum of Jane and Richard, much loved sister, mother-in-law and Grandma.
A Service of Thanksgiving will take place at Darley Dale Methodist Church on Monday 20th January at 2.00pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being invited for Matlock Hospitals League of Friends and Goodwill Children's Homes. These may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place. Matlock. DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020
