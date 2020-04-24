|
SWIFT Brenda Dorothy Passed away peacefully at Codnor Park Care Home
on the 11th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of Tom, much loved Mum to Nick and Rachel, Mum-in-Law to Judith and Steve, Grandma to
Andrew, and sister to the late Janet.
Brenda will be sadly missed by
all her friends and family.
Due to current restrictions a
graveside service will be held at
St Clements Church Horsley on the 27th April for the immediate family.
Donations in memory of Brenda
can be sent by cheque payable to
Cancer Research or
Alzheimer's Society to
Joseph Allen & Sons, 17 Field Lane, Belper, DE56 1DE.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020