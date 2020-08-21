Home

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Notice Condolences

Carol Lee Notice
Lee Carol May On 5th August 2020,
Carol, of Matlock, passed
away suddenly at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 77 years.
Beloved wife of Frank,
loving mum of Angela, Sandra & Helen and a dearly loved grandma.
She will be greatly missed
by all her family friends.
Due to the restrictions a private funeral will take place at Christ Church Holloway on Wednesday 26th August, for those wishing to pay their respects Carol will be leaving from her home address at around 10.30am.
Flowers and donations for Alzheimer's Research UK are welcome and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 21, 2020
