SANDERSON Carol Zena Peacefully at her home in Matlock on 17th November 2020, aged 78 years.
Much loved wife of Edwin, loving mother of Christine and Richard and grandma of Jack, Lauren, Holly and Chloe.
Due to current guidelines a private funeral service will take place.
No flowers by request. Donations in Carol's memory are invited for Ashgate Hospice and may be sent to:
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock.
DE4 3BU. Tel: 01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 27, 2020