Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Webster

Notice Condolences

Charles Webster Notice
WEBSTER "Ted"
Charles Edward
Of Belper Passed peacefully away on
Wednesday 25th November 2020,
aged 75 years.
Father; he was a brother to
Jean, Anne, Susan and the late Nigel.
Son of the late Edward and Edith Webster of Wirksworth.
Funeral service to be held on
Thursday 10th December 2020
at 12 noon.
Family flowers only please but
donations in Ted's memory for
St Mary's Church, Wirksworth
c/o R & K Jepson
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB
01629 822113
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -