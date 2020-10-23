|
HAWES CHRISTOPHER It is with great sadness that the family of Chris announce his passing after a long illness, on October 7th, 2020,
at the age of 81.
A novelist, poet, playwright and teacher, Chris' varied career included many works for the theatre, opera librettos, novels for young adults and scriptwriting for the BBC radio serial, The Archers.
Chris will be lovingly remembered by his niece and nephew Rachel and James Hawes, his sister-in-law Mildred Hawes, and his cousins, extended family, in-laws, and many friends.
Chris was predeceased on
May 30th, 2020 by his wife, the playwright Louise Page, and by his brother David in 1984.
Memorial donations in memory of Chris can be made to the Presentation Sisters Care Centre and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 23, 2020