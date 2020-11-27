Home

David Taylor Notice
TAYLOR David George Passed away peacefully on 12th November 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 84 years.

Beloved husband of the late Lorna, much loved dad of Louise, Sue and Sarah, loving grandad of Nathan,
Nicole and Jessica and a great grandad and brother.

Due to current guidelines a private family funeral and interment will take place. Donations in memory of David are being received for "The Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charity" and may be sent to:

Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd. 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock. DE4 3BU. Tel: 01629 582470.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 27, 2020
