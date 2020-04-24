Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Holmes

Notice Condolences

Derek Holmes Notice
HOLMES Derek
"AKA MAVERICK" On 9th April 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76 years, of Matlock.
Much loved husband of Christine
and a loving son, step father,
step grandfather, brother and uncle.
Due to current guidelines a
private funeral service will take place.
At a later date a Service of Thanksgiving will be held
at St. Giles Church.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Ashbourne Animal Welfare and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -