HOLMES Derek
"AKA MAVERICK" On 9th April 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 76 years, of Matlock.
Much loved husband of Christine
and a loving son, step father,
step grandfather, brother and uncle.
Due to current guidelines a
private funeral service will take place.
At a later date a Service of Thanksgiving will be held
at St. Giles Church.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for Ashbourne Animal Welfare and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020