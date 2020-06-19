|
|
|
Wood Diana Marjorie On 12th June 2020, Diana,
of Middleton, passed away peacefully at Valley Lodge Nursing Home, Matlock, aged 80 years.
Beloved wife of Peter, loving
mum of Lesley, Alison, Deborah and Denise and a dearly loved grandma
and great grandma.
She will be greatly missed by all
her family and friends.
Due to the restrictions of Covid-19 there will be a family only service at Middleton Cemetery on Thursday
25th June 2020 at 11.30 am.
Anybody wishing to pay their respects can do so as Diana comes up through the village at around 11.10am.
Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to R & K Jepson, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB. www.jepsonfunerals.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 19, 2020