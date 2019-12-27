|
|
|
Lang Edith 'Lexie'
(nee Holland) Passed away
7th December, aged 96 years.
Wife of the late Kenneth, mum of David, grandma to Tim and Paul and
great-grandma of
Hayden, Lily, Mabel and Wilfred.
She will greatly missed by all her
family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Amber Valley Crematorium on
Monday 30th December at 10.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu, if desired, can be made to MacMillan Cancer Support,
collection at the service.
Friends and family are invited afterwards (from 11.15am) to Barrington's Pub
the Whitworth Institute for a celebration of Lexie's life.
All are invited to attend the funeral and/or reception.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 27, 2019