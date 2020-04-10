|
KEGIE Edna May Peacefully on 1st April 2020 at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 90 years, of Cromford.
Edna will be sadly missed by her
nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to current guidelines a private committal service will take place.
At a later date a Service of Thanksgiving will be held at Matlock Methodist & United Reformed Church. Donations in lieu of flowers are being invited for Aquabox. These may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 10, 2020