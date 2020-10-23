|
HOLGATE Elaine
(nee Else) Elaine, of Belper, formerly Wirksworth, passed away at home with her family by her side on Saturday 10th October 2020, after a long illness fought with courage, aged 81 years.
Elaine was a loving wife to Garth, a devoted mother to Dennis, Sylvia and Samantha, a treasured mother in law & grandma. Elaine will be sorely missed by all her family and many friends.
A service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at St Mary's Church Wirksworth on Wednesday 4th November 2020. The family would welcome any donations to support the work of Macmillan Cancer Care and Treetops Hospice and these can be sent c/o Thomas Ryde & Son, please make cheques payable to Thomas Ryde & Son Charities Account. Thomas Ryde & Son, 35 Bridge Street, Belper, DE56 1AY Tel: 01773 822059
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 23, 2020