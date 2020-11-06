|
KNOWLES Elizabeth (nee Sharples), of Matlock, has passed away at Barnfield Care Home, Holmewood, aged 93.
Elizabeth worked at Masson Mill, when it was a working cotton mill, as a packer, until becoming a housewife and mother.
She loved walking her dog around Riber and High Tor, reading, sewing, enjoyed craft making and travelling.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband Henry. She leaves son Trevor, daughter Susan, son-in-law John.
The funeral service has taken place on 3rd November, at Chesterfield Crematorium.
Funeral directors: J.R. Hoult & Grandson, The Lodge, 1a Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield, Chesterfield (01246 851194).
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 6, 2020