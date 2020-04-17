Home

HALL Elsie Nellie
"Nellie" Formerly of Bonsall
passed away at
The Spinney Care Home, Brimington
on 4th April 2020, aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Peter and a much loved and sadly missed Mum of Alan and Diane, Nana of Nick and wife Nina , Leanne and partner Adam, great-nana of Kieron, Harvey, Bobby, Isla and Minnie, mother in law of Shelley and the late Gaynor and sister of Beryl. Due to the present circumstances a private family committal will be held. Donations in memory of Nellie for Bonsall Village Hall and St James' Church Bonsall may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Apr. 17, 2020
