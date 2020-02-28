|
|
|
SMITH Elsie Passed peacefully away at her home in Wirksworth
on 18th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
Much loved wife of Tom and mother of Michael who will be missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at St. Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Tuesday
3rd March at 10.30am prior to interment at Steeple Arch Cemetery. Family flowers only please.
Donations for Dementia UK may be sent to R & K Jepson, Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth.
DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 28, 2020