GRATTON (née Willers)
Enid Margaret On 28th February 2020, peacefully aged 80 years formerly of Wirksworth.
The beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Richard, Janet, Stephen and Sharron and a very dear grandma, great grandma, sister, aunty and friend.
Funeral service at St Mary's Church, Wirksworth on Tuesday March 17th
at 11-00am prior to interment at
Steeple Arch Cemetery.
Family flowers only please,
donations for The Royal British Legion may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth, DE4 4FB.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020
