Eva Charlesworth Notice
CHARLESWORTH Eva May
"May" Of Hackney, passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on 20th January 2020, aged 77 years. Loving wife of the late Jim
and a much loved and
sadly missed mum and granny.
Funeral service to be held at
Darley Dale Methodist Church on Wednesday 12th February at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of May for Chesterfield Royal Hospital Charitable Fund and Derbyshire Community Health Service may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020
