WARD George Allan On 9th April 2020 at
Valley Lodge Care Home, Matlock, aged 90 years of Millers Green, Wirksworth.
Beloved husband of the late Barbara, much loved dad of Peter and Ruth, grandad of Joanne, Andrew,
Rachel & Ben. A father in law to Sue and Carl. Also dear partner to the late Brenda. Fondly missed by her daughters Bev and Judy
and their families.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in lieu of flowers are being invited for The Stroke Association
and may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street,
Wirksworth. DE4 4FB.
A memorial celebration
will be held at a later date.
Published in Matlock Mercury on May 1, 2020