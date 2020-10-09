|
|
|
WEBSTER Gladys Eileen After a short illness,
bravely borne.
Passed away on
Monday 28th September 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Samuel Clifford.
Loving Mum to Linda, Jill, Sheila and Roy. Mother-in-Law to Paul, Cliff, Marlene and the late Derek.
Much loved by eight grandchildren
and ten great grandchildren.
Gladys will be greatly
missed by all her family.
Now at peace and reunited
with her loving husband.
Thank you to all at
Hannage Brook Medical Centre.
Funeral service to be held on
Friday 16th October 2020
followed by burial.
Family flowers only please,
donations are invited for
The British Heart Foundation and
may be sent to R & K Jepson,
Middleton House, 22 Coldwell Street,
Wirksworth, DE4 4FB. 01629 822113.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 9, 2020