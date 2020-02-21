Home

YATES Glyn Beverley On 10th February 2020,
Glyn of Elton, passed away suddenly at home,
aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Susan and
a loving father, brother and uncle.
He will be greatly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service & Interment at
All Saints Church, Elton on
Wednesday 26th February 2020
at 2.00pm. Family flowers
only please and donations for
British Heart Foundation may
be given at church or sent to
R &K Jepson, 22 Coldwell Street, Wirksworth DE4 3FB.
www. jepsonfunerals.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020
