Graham Hickman Notice
HICKMAN Graham David On 8th March 2020
Graham passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, aged 83 years, of Matlock.
Much loved husband of the late Eunice, father of Jane, Richard and David, father in law of Michael, Emma and Susan, grandad of Caitlin, Charlotte, Victoria, Sam, Thomas, Jack and Eli.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral service will take place. Donations are being invited for
The Alzheimer's Society and
Cancer Research UK may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020
