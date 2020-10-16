Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwendoline Climpson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwendoline Climpson

Notice Condolences

Gwendoline Climpson Notice
CLIMPSON Gwendoline Late of Darley Dale.

Passed away peacefully in the care of Nightingale Macmillan Unit on
Tuesday 22nd September 2020
in her 95th year.
She will be deeply missed by all of her
family and friends in both
the UK and Australia.
Funeral service to take place on
Friday 23rd October 2020 at 1.20pm.
Due to the current circumstances,
this will be a private funeral service
but those unable to attend may watch the service via Webcast.
www.wesleymedia.co.uk/webcast-view
Login: 51339
Password: ybzhwdjr
Donations in memory of Gwendoline are invited for Hastings Lifeboat and The British Legion
c/o Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock
DE4 3BU 01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -