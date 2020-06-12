|
|
|
BARTON Gwyneth Of Darley Dale passed away peacefully on 1st June 2020 aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late David, loving mum of Dee and Fiona, adoring grandma of Martin, Peter, Joshua, Milly, Harriet, Sophie George and Solomon and great grandma of Matilda and Robert.
Owing to the present restrictions a private family committal will be held.
A Thanksgiving service in memory of Gwyneth will be held when circumstances allow.
All enquiries to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock, DE4 3BU. Tel 01629 582470.
Published in Matlock Mercury on June 12, 2020