PREKACZKA Gyorgy
"George" Of Matlock passed away peacefully on
11th December 2019 aged 79 years.
He will be sadly missed by all his friends in Matlock and the surrounding area. Funeral service to be held at
St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Matlock on Monday 27th January at 1.00pm followed by committal in
Darley Dale Cemetery.
Donations in memory of George for Ashgate Hospice may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Jan. 17, 2020