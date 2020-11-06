Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Smith

Notice Condolences

Hazel Smith Notice
Smith Hazel Aged 86 years, of Lea Bridge, passed away at The Royal Derby Hospital on 25th October 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Eric,
loving mother of Alan and Susan,
a very dear mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Hazel will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick.
Donations in memory of Hazel may be sent for The British Heart Foundation c/o Thomas Ryde & Son, 35 Bridge Street, Belper. DE56 1AY.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -