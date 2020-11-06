|
|
|
Smith Hazel Aged 86 years, of Lea Bridge, passed away at The Royal Derby Hospital on 25th October 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Eric,
loving mother of Alan and Susan,
a very dear mother in law, grandmother and great grandmother.
Hazel will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private service and cremation will take place at Amber Valley Crematorium, Swanwick.
Donations in memory of Hazel may be sent for The British Heart Foundation c/o Thomas Ryde & Son, 35 Bridge Street, Belper. DE56 1AY.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 6, 2020