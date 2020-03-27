|
WATTS Hilary Formerly of Two Dales,
passed away peacefully at Milford House on Friday
13th March 2020 aged 77 years.
Hilary was the loving wife of the late Alan, a treasured mother to Sally and the late David and a loving grandmother to Rebecca, Vicky and Laura and great grandmother to six. Hilary will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
Due to the current situation with Corona Virus the family have taken the difficult decision to hold a private cremation service.
Donations to support the Respiratory Unit at Royal Derby Hospital
(Fund No 16010) may be sent
c/o Thomas Ryde & Son.
Hilary's family thank you for your understanding during this difficult time.
Thomas Ryde & Son, 35 Bridge Street, Belper, DE56 1AY, Tel: 01773 822059,
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 27, 2020