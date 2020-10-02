|
|
|
HOLMES Ivy Passed away peacefully at home aged 96 years.
A loving mother, nana and little nana, auntie and great auntie.
She will be deeply missed by all her family.
Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 7th October 2020.
Due to the current circumstances, this will be a private family funeral.
Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Ivy
are invited for British Heart Foundation
c/o Thomas Greatorex and Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock
DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Published in Matlock Mercury on Oct. 2, 2020