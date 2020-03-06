Home

HALLOWS Jean Of Cromford, passed away
on 23rd February 2020
aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Sam, loving mum of
Christine and Gordon and a much loved and sadly missed nan-nan,
great-nan and mother-in-law.
Funeral service to be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park and Crematorium on Thursday 12th March at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please donations in memory of Jean for Cancer Research UK may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Mar. 6, 2020
