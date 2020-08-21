|
|
|
HENSHAW Jean On 4th August 2020 at Bakewell Cottage Nursing Home, aged 90 years,
of Matlock.
Beloved wife of the late Geoff Henshaw. Much loved mother of Jayne, Andrew, Jill, Jo and Mark and a devoted grandmother and great-grandmother.
Jean will be remembered for her hard work as District Councillor - Derbyshire County Council 1991 - 1995, Town Councillor - Matlock Town Council 1983 - 1995, Town Mayor, School Governor at St Giles Primary School, Sidesman at St Giles Church and a founder member of Derbyshire Dales Victim Support.
Due to current guidelines a private funeral service will take place.
A Memorial Service will be held at
St Giles Church when circumstances allow.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being invited for the work of St. Giles Church and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Aug. 21, 2020