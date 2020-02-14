|
EVANS Joan
nee Bagshaw Of Alvaston, Derby,
formerly Overdale, Matlock and Matlock Moor, passed away peacefully on 4th February 2020 at London Road Community Hospital, Derby, aged 90 years.
Loving wife of the late Peter,
much loved mum to Julie,
beloved grandma to Peter and wife Sami, proud great-grandma to Archie, special aunty and great-aunt
and friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at Holy Trinity Church Tansley on Friday 21st February at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations for Weston Park Cancer Charity may be given at the service or sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd, 29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020