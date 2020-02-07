|
LAUNDER Joan Mina
(Formerly Crowfoot) Passed peacefully away
on 26th January at
The Whitworth Hospital, aged 89 years.
Much loved Mum of Brian, Jane, Yvonne, Mark and the late Jib.
Funeral service to be held at Amber Valley Memorial Park & Crematorium, Swanwick on Thursday 13th February at 12 noon. Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for
The Alzheimer's Society and may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd., 29 Knowleston Place. Matlock.
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 7, 2020