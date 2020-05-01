|
|
|
NOTON Joan
(nee Shimwell) Originally from Youlgreave, passed away on
April 9th 2020, aged 85.
Beloved Wife of the late John Noton,
Mother of Stephen, Stella, Heather
and Andrew, and Granny to Tim,
James and Hannah.
Following a private cremation,
a Thanksgiving Service will be
held at Christ Church, Nailsworth,
Gloucestershire once
circumstances permit.
Family flowers only, but donations to Cancer Research would be welcome, and may be sent to Fred Stevens Funeral Directors, Newmarket Road, Nailsworth, Glos. GL6 0DQ
Published in Matlock Mercury on May 1, 2020