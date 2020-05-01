Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Noton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Noton

Notice Condolences

Joan Noton Notice
NOTON Joan
(nee Shimwell) Originally from Youlgreave, passed away on
April 9th 2020, aged 85.
Beloved Wife of the late John Noton,
Mother of Stephen, Stella, Heather
and Andrew, and Granny to Tim,
James and Hannah.
Following a private cremation,
a Thanksgiving Service will be
held at Christ Church, Nailsworth,
Gloucestershire once
circumstances permit.
Family flowers only, but donations to Cancer Research would be welcome, and may be sent to Fred Stevens Funeral Directors, Newmarket Road, Nailsworth, Glos. GL6 0DQ
Published in Matlock Mercury on May 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -