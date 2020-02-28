Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Hodgson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hodgson

Notice Condolences

John Hodgson Notice
HODGSON John Muir Aged 71 years, of Widemouth Bay, Bude, formerly of Darley Dale.
Peacefully passed away at home following a short illness.
Loving Husband of Diane,
devoted Dad of Sarah & John,
a dear Father-in-law of Thomas & Sally and dearest Grandad of Benjamin.
Funeral Service at
The Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin, on Friday 6th March
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations
may be given, if desired, for
The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust
or RNLI Bude Branch, by retiring collection or care of
Denise Wellington Funeral Services,
Thornelea, St Anne's Hill, Bude, Cornwall. EX23 0LT.
Tel: 01288 359277
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -