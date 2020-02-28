|
HODGSON John Muir Aged 71 years, of Widemouth Bay, Bude, formerly of Darley Dale.
Peacefully passed away at home following a short illness.
Loving Husband of Diane,
devoted Dad of Sarah & John,
a dear Father-in-law of Thomas & Sally and dearest Grandad of Benjamin.
Funeral Service at
The Glynn Valley Crematorium, Bodmin, on Friday 6th March
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations
may be given, if desired, for
The Royal Naval Benevolent Trust
or RNLI Bude Branch, by retiring collection or care of
Denise Wellington Funeral Services,
Thornelea, St Anne's Hill, Bude, Cornwall. EX23 0LT.
Tel: 01288 359277
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 28, 2020