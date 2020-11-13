Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Crowder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Crowder

Notice Condolences

Jonathan Crowder Notice
crowder Jonathan (Ben) Originally from Matlock.
Passed away peacefully at home in Plymouth,
aged 58 years.

He moved to Plymouth to join the Royal Marines at the age of 28 where he lived and worked.
Over the years he did many tours of duty, including Iraq and Afghanistan.
He leaves his wife Jan, children Sam and Rick, 5 grandchildren and 2 sisters Yvonne and Helen.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
Royal Marine Charity.

Enquiries to Walter Parsons, tel: 01752 767676.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -