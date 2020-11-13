|
crowder Jonathan (Ben) Originally from Matlock.
Passed away peacefully at home in Plymouth,
aged 58 years.
He moved to Plymouth to join the Royal Marines at the age of 28 where he lived and worked.
Over the years he did many tours of duty, including Iraq and Afghanistan.
He leaves his wife Jan, children Sam and Rick, 5 grandchildren and 2 sisters Yvonne and Helen.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the
Royal Marine Charity.
Enquiries to Walter Parsons, tel: 01752 767676.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Nov. 13, 2020