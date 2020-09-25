|
|
|
Palin Joyce Formerly of Cromford and Wirksworth, passed away peacefully at The Ada Belfield Care Home, Belper on
September 15th, 2020, aged 93 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bill,
a dearly loved and marvellous mum, mother in law, nana, great nan,
sister, sister in law, aunt and who will be sadly missed by all who knew her.
A private funeral service
for the family will be held at
Amber Valley Memorial Park on
Monday October 5th at 11-00am.
Donations can be made payable to
The Anaphylaxis Campaign and sent to Joseph Allen and Sons, 17 Field Lane, Belper. Tel 01773827049.
A big thank you to all the staff at
The Ada Belfield Care Home for the fantastic care given to our precious mum over the last Seven years.
Published in Matlock Mercury on Sept. 25, 2020