|
|
|
WILMOT Joyce Of Matlock, passed away peacefully, after a short illness, on 19th April 2020
at Chesterfield Royal Hospital,
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ray,
loving mum of Hazel, Stuart, Barry and Alison and a adoring grandma,
nana and great-grandma.
Due to current guidelines a private family funeral service will take place. Donations in memory of Joyce for D.L.R.A.A (Air Ambulance) may be sent to Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd,
29 Knowleston Place, Matlock,
DE4 3BU.
Published in Matlock Mercury on May 1, 2020