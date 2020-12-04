|
HARESIGN Kathleen Naomi Late Wife of Jack Danties.
Sadly passed away on
20th November, aged 80 years.
Much loved Mum to Tina & Diane
Grandma to Sabrina, Sally & John
Nan to Emily, Paige, Christina,
Lucas & Izzy.
Who will be greatly missed.
A service to celebrate her life
will take place at 11:30am on
Friday 4th December at
Southampton Crematorium.
Flowers if desired, donations if you wish to Dementia Research UK.
c/o Wessex Funeral Services
02380 371677
www.wessexfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in Matlock Mercury on Dec. 4, 2020