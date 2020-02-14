Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd
29 Knowleston Place
Matlock, Derbyshire DE4 3BU
01629 582470
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith Alesbrook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Alesbrook

Notice Condolences

Keith Alesbrook Notice
ALESBROOK Keith Patrick On 29th January 2020 at
The London Road Community Hospital, aged 73 years, of Cromford.
Much loved husband of Moyra,
loving dad of Karen and a dearly
loved grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Cromford on
Friday 28th February at 11.00am prior to interment at Steeple Arch Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for MIND and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place,
Matlock. DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -