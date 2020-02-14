|
ALESBROOK Keith Patrick On 29th January 2020 at
The London Road Community Hospital, aged 73 years, of Cromford.
Much loved husband of Moyra,
loving dad of Karen and a dearly
loved grandad.
Funeral service to take place at
St. Mary's Church, Cromford on
Friday 28th February at 11.00am prior to interment at Steeple Arch Cemetery.
Donations in lieu of flowers are being received for MIND and may be sent to
Thomas Greatorex & Sons Ltd.,
29 Knowleston Place,
Matlock. DE4 3BU
Published in Matlock Mercury on Feb. 14, 2020